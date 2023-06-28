Watch: Stunning time lapse video of pilgrims walking around the Holy Kaaba during Haj 2023

More than 2 million people have arrived in Makkah for the pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on Wednesday. — AFP

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has released a stunning video of pilgrims walking around the Holy Kaaba, the most sacred spot on earth for Muslims.

Here is the video:

