Police arrest 4 men for online fraud, bust fake film production scam defrauding citizens

The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court
The General Department of Security Relations and Media announced on Monday the arrest of online fraudsters who managed to scam people with large sums of money. The Kuwaiti authorities announced the success of their continuous efforts within the criminal security sector in combating crime and cracking down on fraudulent networks.
Recently, authorities were able to monitor and successfully apprehend a gang of four individuals hailing from different countries. This group was found to be actively recruiting expat workers for illegal, fraudulent activities.
After obtaining the necessary legal permission, the authorities swiftly arrested these individuals. It was revealed that they had been recruiting workers, convincing them to provide their bank account details and mobile phone connections, which were then used for criminal activities. These workers were offered monetary compensation in return for providing them with bank accounts and phone connections.
In a related development, an individual was apprehended on charges of operating a bogus company that claimed to produce films and series. This fraudulent operation was specifically designed to defraud unsuspecting citizens. More than 30 fraud cases involving substantial sums of money were registered against this individual.
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning to both citizens and residents to remain vigilant against scams and fraudulent activities. These deceitful practices frequently entail requests for personal information and banking data, and individuals are strongly advised to avoid responding to unverified or suspicious websites.
ALSO READ:
The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court
Caretaker PM Kakar says the government is trying to ensure that the amounts promised by donors are dispersed and are spent on those affected by last year's floods
Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
The mission even asked Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities
Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping and murdering 21-year-old Juli Busken, who had just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma
Multiple people had notified Google Maps about the collapse in the years leading up to his death and had urged the company to update its route information
As all challenges cannot be addressed at the same time and during just one summit meeting, a build-up with many events are needed to iron out the differences
The news of the transfer to HMP Thameside comes days after a major manhunt was launched after a terrorist suspect escaped Wandsworth prison