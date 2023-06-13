Kuwait re-appoints PM in new government following elections

The prime minister's previous government resigned following parliamentary elections earlier this month

Kuwaitis gathering around a feast hosted by newly-elected Kuwaiti MP Fahad bin Jamea to celebrate his victory in the National Assembly elections in Kuwait City. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 11:57 PM

Kuwait's crown prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah as prime minister and asked him to name a new Cabinet, state news agency Kuna reported on Tuesday citing an emiri decree.

A long-running standoff between the government and the elected parliament has hampered efforts by the wealthy Gulf Arab oil producer to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing Kuwait to tap international markets.