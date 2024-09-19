Alibaba accelerates AI push by releasing new open-source models, text-to-video

Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi
Chinese technology company Alibaba released on Thursday new open-source artificial intelligence models and text-to-video AI technology, intensifying its efforts to compete in the booming area of generative AI.
The open-source models, numbering more than 100, come from Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 family, its latest foundational large language model released in May.
Chinese technology companies, like their US counterparts, have been investing heavily in generative AI, with firms racing to develop robust product portfolios and diversified offerings.
While competitors such as Baidu and OpenAI have primarily adopted closed-source approaches, Alibaba has embraced a hybrid model, investing in both proprietary and open-source development to broaden its AI product range.
Its new models range from 0.5 to 72 billion parameters — the variables that determine an AI model's capability and performance — in size, offering proficiency in mathematics, coding, and support for over 29 languages, Alibaba said in a statement.
The models aim to cater to a wide array of AI applications across various sectors including automotive, gaming, and scientific research.
Alibaba on Thursday also unveiled a new text-to-video model as part of its Tongyi Wanxiang image generation family, joining a growing number of Chinese tech firms entering this emerging market.
The move puts Alibaba in direct competition with global players such as OpenAI, which has also shown interest in text-to-video technology.
In August, ByteDance, owner of TikTok, launched its text-to-video app Jimeng AI on Apple's App Store for Chinese users.
Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi
Government faces challenge of accelerating IMF reforms
Thailand reported three more deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region
The FDA's breakthrough tag is given to certain medical devices that provide treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening conditions
Around 100 of these chemicals are considered to be of 'high concern' to human health, according to lead study author Geueke
Opinion poll shows Marxist-leaning Dissanayake leading
The government will build consensus and take all legal aspects into consideration before moving forward, says Information Minister Vaishnaw
She held a meeting at Windsor Castle with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood