Canada to further cut international student permits, tighten foreign worker rules

Opinion poll shows Marxist-leaning Dissanayake leading
Canada announced Wednesday it was slashing international student permits next year, and tightening foreign worker rules to further bring down the number of temporary residents in the country.
The move comes after several recent rounds of restrictions aimed at taming record immigration levels that pushed Canada's population past 41 million earlier this year.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has pointed to the high immigration as straining the country's housing sector, jobs market and social services.
"It is a privilege to come to Canada. It is not a right," Immigration Minister Marc Miller told a news conference.
In 2025, Ottawa plans to issue 437,000 study permits to international students, down from 485,000 this year and more than 500,000 in 2023.
It is also putting new limits on work permits for spouses of some international students and foreign workers. And it will be stepping up checks before issuing travel visas to stem a spike in fraudulent or rejected asylum claims.
Ottawa has already said it would reduce the number of temporary residents to five percent of the population, down from 6.8 percent in April.
ALSO READ:
Opinion poll shows Marxist-leaning Dissanayake leading
The government will build consensus and take all legal aspects into consideration before moving forward, says Information Minister Vaishnaw
She held a meeting at Windsor Castle with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood
Devices modified by Israel at production, Lebanon security sources say
Top US diplomat is visiting Egypt hoping to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and strengthen ties with Cairo
A UNRWA official said the Israeli government is also 'increasingly phasing out representation from those engaged in reporting on the atrocities'
Of the 2.8 million private cars registered in the Scandinavian country, 754,303 are all-electric, compared to 753,905 that run on petrol
Months of behind-the-scenes negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States have failed to halt the fighting between Hamas and Israel, apart from a one-week truce beginning in late November