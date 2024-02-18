Hefty penalty for not notifying visitors of CCTV cameras in Makkah

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 3:33 PM

The authority in Saudi Arabia's Makkah city has established a hefty penalty for those who violate surveillance camera system laws.

Taking to X, the authority said there is a penalty for not placing any visible signs informing visitors of CCTV cameras installed in the location.

Offenders will have to pay a hefty fine of 1,000 riyals.

Anyone who disagrees with the authority's decision after a fine has been levied against them, can dispute it in court within 60 days of the decision.

