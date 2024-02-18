UAE

Hefty penalty for not notifying visitors of CCTV cameras in Makkah

Anyone who disagrees with the penalty can dispute it in court within 60 days of the decision

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 3:33 PM

The authority in Saudi Arabia's Makkah city has established a hefty penalty for those who violate surveillance camera system laws.

Taking to X, the authority said there is a penalty for not placing any visible signs informing visitors of CCTV cameras installed in the location.

Offenders will have to pay a hefty fine of 1,000 riyals.

Anyone who disagrees with the authority's decision after a fine has been levied against them, can dispute it in court within 60 days of the decision.

Web Desk

