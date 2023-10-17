Fines, deportation imposed as Saudi nabs thousands of illegal residents, security violators

Citizens and expats — as well as business owners — have been warned against employing, covering up, or providing assistance to violators

by Web Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 2:33 PM

As many as 15,130 administrative decisions were issued in a month against citizens and expats caught violating Saudi Arabia's residency, work, and border security regulations, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom's General Directorate of Passports said these sanctions were imposed during the month of Rabi Al Awwal (September 16 to October 15). Among the penalties meted out were imprisonment, fine, and deportation, it added in a post on platform X.

Citizens and expats — as well as business owners — have also been warned against employing, covering up, or supporting these illegal residents. Such violators, the authority said, should be reported immediately.

To report a violation, dial the following numbers:

911 for those in the regions of Makkah Al Mukarramah, Riyadh, and Al Sharqiya

999 for the rest

