Saudi Arabia expands e-visa to 6 more countries

This visa covers tourism activities, business trips, Umrah, and visits to family and friends

by Web Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM

Saudi Arabia's tourism ministry on Tuesday announced the expansion of its electronic visa scheme to travellers from six new countries, taking the total to 63.

A one-year, multi-entry visa, the e-visa will allow tourists to explore the Kingdom for 90 days. Besides going on tourism activities, travellers will be able to perform Umrah, do business trips, and visit friends and family, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

All visitors have to do is go online and apply for the visa through an easy-to-use portal.

The six that were added to eligible countries are:

Türkiye (Turkey)

Thailand

Mauritius

Seychelles

Panama

Saint Kitts and Nevis

E-visa applicants are reminded, however, of some limitations. Here are some important points that the ministry shared:

A visitor visa does not permit you to work for a wage or perform Umrah during Haj season.

To avoid penalties, visitors must leave the Kingdom before the specified duration of stay.

Stay duration of a multiple-entry visa type is shorter.

Visa renewal is possible only after expiration.

