Saudi Arabia expands e-visa to 6 more countries

Saudi Arabia's tourism ministry on Tuesday announced the expansion of its electronic visa scheme to travellers from six new countries, taking the total to 63.
A one-year, multi-entry visa, the e-visa will allow tourists to explore the Kingdom for 90 days. Besides going on tourism activities, travellers will be able to perform Umrah, do business trips, and visit friends and family, according to the Ministry of Tourism.
All visitors have to do is go online and apply for the visa through an easy-to-use portal.
The six that were added to eligible countries are:
E-visa applicants are reminded, however, of some limitations. Here are some important points that the ministry shared:
