Families, children trapped in vehicles due to flash floods in Oman; rescue efforts underway

Photo: Royal Oman Police

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 11:14 AM

Multiple distress incidents have been reported after heavy rainfalls resulted in flash floods in various parts of Oman. The Royal Oman Police is responding to several reports of families and children trapped in Wadis due to the inclement weather conditions.

Wadi Samad Al Shan witnessed an unprecedented surge in water levels and breached the premises of Rawda School located in the Al Ghazal area, trapping people inside the building. Vehicles parked nearby have been swept away by the forceful current.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a separate incident, residents found themselves stranded within a vehicle amidst the torrents of Wadi Al Maamoura, situated in the jurisdiction of Samad Al Shan Prosecution in the Wilayat of Al-Mudhaibi. Authorities have been alerted and are actively engaged in managing the situation.

Furthermore, a person was reported trapped inside a vehicle in Wadi Al Zahir neighbourhood within the Quriyat district. Rescue operations are underway to ensure their safety.

Similarly, in Wadi Al Suwayrij, two people were stuck inside a vehicle due to rising floodwaters. Emergency response teams have been mobilised to address the situation promptly.

Police have asked motorists using Quriyat-Muscat road to be aware of the flow of wadis and drifting stones and dust on the road opposite Al-Masarra Hospital.

The authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols in light of the escalating weather conditions. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.

Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management is closely monitoring the alerts issued by the National Centre for Early Multi-Hazard Warning regarding the developments of the weather condition.

Due to the high level of expected rains, the Committee has activated the National Emergency Situations Management, as well as all sectors, sub-committees in the Governorates expected to be impacted to elevate preparedness and readiness levels in order to mitigate the impacts of the situation and respond to different reports.

Residents have been urged to take precautions and adhere to official communications in order to save lives and property.

According to Oman Met Department, "There is activity and flow of thunder clouds of varying intensity over parts of the Governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah, with continued chances of rainfall of varying intensity during the coming hours."

ALSO READ: