Expat killed in horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia

Four Saudi nationals were also injured in the collision

by Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:31 PM

A horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia left an expatriate dead and four citizens injured, according to a local media outlet.

The crash occurred on Al Baha Airport Road on Thursday evening.

According to the spokesman of Red Crescent in the Al-Baha region, reports of an accident were received at 6.33 pm local time.

On arrival of ambulances and the medical team, five people were found injured, from which one expat suffered serious injuries, prompting the medical team to carry out an emergency protocol. The expat succumbed to the injuries and passed away.

From the four citizens involved in the tragic accident, two were in serious condition and two others were reported to be in a moderate stable state. They were transferred to Al-Aqiq General Hospital in the south-western region.

ALSO READ: