Bahrain sentences 3 to one year in prison for insulting Islam, prophets

Following a thorough investigation, the accused were found guilty of all charges

By BNA Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 10:30 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM

Bahrain's Fourth Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced three convicts to one year in prison for violating the foundations of Islam and humiliating prophets (peace be upon them all).

The trio, who are members of 'Al-Tajdid Cultural and Social Society', were put on trial following a thorough investigation by the Public Prosecution into the charges levelled against them.

Acting on a tip-off by the Ministry of Social Development and another by the Anti-Cybercrime Department, the three suspects were found guilty of violating the tenets of Islam and humiliating prophets.

The defendants stood trial and were proven guilty. They were accused of deliberately undermining the basics of the Islamic religion, on which all Muslims and sects agree, by posting blogs and videos on the Internet casting doubt on the Islamic faith and mocking the prophets.

