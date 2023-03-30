Bahrain sentences 3 to one year in prison for insulting Islam, prophets

Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
Bahrain's Fourth Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced three convicts to one year in prison for violating the foundations of Islam and humiliating prophets (peace be upon them all).
The trio, who are members of 'Al-Tajdid Cultural and Social Society', were put on trial following a thorough investigation by the Public Prosecution into the charges levelled against them.
Acting on a tip-off by the Ministry of Social Development and another by the Anti-Cybercrime Department, the three suspects were found guilty of violating the tenets of Islam and humiliating prophets.
The defendants stood trial and were proven guilty. They were accused of deliberately undermining the basics of the Islamic religion, on which all Muslims and sects agree, by posting blogs and videos on the Internet casting doubt on the Islamic faith and mocking the prophets.
ALSO READ:
Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
The sisters were taken into a neonatal intensive care unit after being delivered, where they remained for a total of 216 days
Moscow's ties with Yerevan have deteriorated in recent months
The 37-year-old is also first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government
British publisher trying to end high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles
Yang moved to Taiwan with just 20 dollars in his pocket and set up one of the world's biggest dumpling franchises, with multiple branches in the UAE as well
Of the two gunmen, one still remains at large while the other is in the hospital
Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe