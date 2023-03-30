UAE: Police release initial autopsy findings after father kills wife and kids, jumps from 10th floor in Sharjah

They support country's initiative to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030
The initial autopsy report of the bodies of the woman and two children who were murdered by their father, a 35-year-old Indian man, following which he jumped to his death from the 10th floor of a Sharjah apartment, indicate that there were no signs of violence or resistance.
Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shams, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, revealed the details of what police investigations had found. Al-Zari said that the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police received a report at 5.45pm on Tuesday evening regarding a person who had fallen from the tenth floor of one of the towers in the Al-Majaz area.
Authorities initially believed the incident was a case of someone simply falling from a height. Patrols from the Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station and teams from the National Ambulance rushed to the site, in an attempt to save the man and take him to the hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the fall.
"We did not have any data on the person indicating his identity or personality, but [upon] searching him, police found a paper with [the following] written on it: 'I killed my wife and two daughters while they were inside the apartment.'
Then, police obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to search the apartment, and it was [carried out]. The door was broken down and the bodies of the wife and two daughters were found."
The bodies of the woman and her two daughters are now in forensic laboratories for the autopsy, and will be repatriated after completion of the investigation report to be handed over to Public Prosecution. Police have not yet disclosed the reason behind the crime.
