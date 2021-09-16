French military forces kill Daesh-affiliate group's leader
Country vows to target chiefs of other extremist groups
French military forces have killed the leader of a West African affiliate of Daesh by drone strike in a "decisive blow" against the group, and vowed to continue hunting down militia leaders to restore stability in the Sahel.
Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was the head of a Daesh-affiliated group that broke away from other militants in Mali in 2015.
Since then, the group's militants have spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, carried out hundreds of deadly attacks on civilians and armed forces, and rendered large areas of West Africa's arid Sahel region ungovernable.
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told reporters that Sahrawi's death was a "decisive blow" to the group and its cohesion.
Sahrawi had been tracked by French counter-terrorism forces in northern Mali, and then killed by a drone strike while riding a motorbike in mid-August, she said.
France estimates the group is responsible for the deaths of 2,000-3,000 people, mostly Muslims, and that it still has hundreds of fighters, although Parly said its leadership was now less international and more from the local Fulani tribe.
Sahrawi targeted US soldiers in a deadly attack in 2017, Macron's office said. In August 2020, he personally ordered the killing of six French charity workers and their Nigerian driver, France said.
Paris has started reshaping its 5,000-strong Barkhane mission to include more European partners and earlier this month began redeploying from bases in northern Mali.
France has launched a diplomatic offensive to stop the Malian junta from agreeing to a deal to enlist Russian mercenaries, which Paris has said would be incompatible with its presence in Mali.
The strike on Sahrawi, which comes just two months after the death of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Nigeria's Boko Haram, follows other hits on the group's senior ranks, that have been weakened by recent targeted operations that have killed five of its seven top leaders.
Yet the group remains dangerous and has carried out a series of deadly attacks on civilians, especially in Niger, where casualties have risen sharply this year.
"We have no information on a successor at this stage, but it probably won't be easy to find a leader who has the same weighting than the one who was killed," Parly said.
Bernard Emie, head of France's external intelligence service, told reporters there would now be increased focus on neutralising Iyad Ag Ghaly, the head of al-Qaeda's north African wing, whose group has carried out sporadic operations around the Ivory Coast and Senegalese border regions.
"The death of Sahrawi will likely disrupt ISGS operations in the short-term," said Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft. "But it is unlikely to permanently cripple the extremist group."
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
-
World
UK PM Boris Johnson receives Mohamed bin Zayed in ...
The Prime minister welcomed Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince at 10 Downing... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
Two children from Bihar village discover the amount credited overnight READ MORE
-
Business
Tata Sons, SpiceJet-led consortium place final...
The Indian government seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at...
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash...
The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash causes...
Police have advised motorists to drive with caution READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time