France lambasts Australia, US after 'stab in back' on submarines
US says consulted Paris on Australia submarine deal but France says it had not been informed
France on Thursday accused Australia of back stabbing and Washington of Donald Trump-era behaviour after Canberra scrapped a huge submarines deal with Paris for US-made nuclear subs.
“It’s really a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.
“I’m very angry today, and bitter... this is not something allies do to each other,” he said, noting that Australia would now have to explain how it would exit the contract.
Le Drian also said conduct of the administration of President Joe Biden was reminiscent of his predecessor Trump, who exasperated Europe with unpredictable decision-making.
“This unilateral, sudden and unforeseeable decision very much recalls what Mr Trump would do,” Le Drian added, describing what has happened “unacceptable” and “incomprehensible”.
The White House said that US officials had held high-level talks with Paris before announcing the new contract with Australia, but a French embassy spokesman in Washington said there had been no consultations on the deal.
“We had not been informed before the first news of this deal was published in the American and Australian press, a few hours before Joe Biden’s official announcement,” he said.
France’s Naval Group, partly owned by the state, had been chosen to build 12 conventionally-powered submarines for Australia, based on France’s Barracuda nuclear-powered subs in development.
The contract was worth around Aus$50 billion ($36.5 billion) when announced in 2016.
But Biden and the prime ministers of Australia and Britain announced on Wednesday a new defence pact that would see Canberra get a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, a privilege reserved for few American allies.
The move underscores growing concerns about China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific, where France is also looking to protect its interests that include the overseas territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia.
Asked if Paris had been “duped” by Washington over what Le Drian once called a “contract of the century” for France’s naval yards, the minister replied: “Your analysis of the situation is more or less correct.”
He said France and its allies had been working on a “coherent and structured Indo-Pacific policy” in the face of Beijing’s growing regional might.
“We had been discussing that with the United States just recently, and here comes this break,” Le Drian said, calling it “a huge breach of trust”.
“We’ll need clarifications. We have contracts — the Australians need to tell us how they intend to get out of them,” he added.
Defence Minister Florence Parly called Australia’s about-face “very bad news with regards to keeping one’s word”, while adding that France is “clear-eyed as to how the United States treats its allies”.
“In terms of geopolitics and international relations, it’s serious,” she told RFI radio on Thursday.
Parly and Le Drian had already denounced a “regrettable” move by Canberra in a statement overnight, saying it underscored the need to bolster “a European strategic autonomy.”
“There is no other credible way to defend our interests and our values in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific,” they said.
President Emmanuel Macron — who is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for already scheduled talks later on Thursday — has repeatedly said that Europe needs to develop its own defence capabilities to be less reliant on the US.
Parly and Le Drian said that France retains its ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region as the “only European nation” with a presence there, due to its overseas territories with nearly two million French citizens and over 7,000 troops.
-
World
New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered
The drawing, ‘Worn Out’, will be on temporary display at... READ MORE
-
World
Russian actress says too late to fear space launch
Yulia Peresild will act in the first movie in orbit as Russia races... READ MORE
-
World
European Union lawmakers call for military...
27-nation bloc votes to become independent of US involvement after... READ MORE
-
News
British PM Johnson announces Dh156.81m clean...
The project is an example of British innovation in sustainable... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at...
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for... READ MORE
-
World
New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered
The drawing, ‘Worn Out’, will be on temporary display at... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
15 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19