Flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on September 11, 2021
Reuters

There were no reports of casualties.

A Boeing 767 flight from Antalya in Turkey to Vladivostok in Russia’s far east made an emergency landing on Saturday in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the Interfax news agency reported, citing airport officials.

The plane requested an emergency landing while over Krasnoyarsk, Interfax cited a source as saying. There were no reports of casualties.




