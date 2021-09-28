Fake antique dealer’s nexus with Indian politicians, cops under scanner

Monson Mavunkal claimed his collection included two out of the 30 silver coins taken by Judas and the throne of Tipu Sultan

Kerala Crime Branch has arrested Monson Mavunkal who had allegedly cheated people by selling fake antiques. He claimed his collection had staff of Moses, two out of the 30 silver coins taken by Judas and the throne of Tipu Sultan by knitting a web of lies to woo influential persons including politicians, film stars and top cops.

According to police sources, most of the antiques he claimed were rare are made by a carpenter in Kerala. After his arrest by the crime branch for cheating Rs 40 million based on various complaints, a series of pictures are doing the rounds on social media, which include Monson Mavunkal with politicians including state Congress president K Sudhakaran and state minister Roshy Augustine.

While other photos of film stars and former Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behra sitting on a throne along with Additional Director-General of Police Manoj Abraham holding an antique sword has come out.

Reacting to the allegations of a complainant that Sudhakaran had intervened to help Monson Mavunkal in a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) case in 2018 and money was exchanged in his presence, the KPCC president termed it as baseless.

“I know Monson Mavunkal. I had been in his home six or seven times. I had known him as a doctor and went for treatment. His house has antiques that he claimed to be worth crores. There was no doubt about Monson then as he was not involved in any cases. But I completely deny other allegations being raised against me. I never had any discussion regarding it nor I had any money dealings with the accused,” Sudhakaran said in Kannur.

He alleged that the involvement of the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office is mysterious.

“The person who raised the allegation himself is saying that he was called from the CMO. This is a fabricated story. It is an attempt to deliberately trap me. Some dark forces are suspected to be behind this. Why should the CM’s office call him? In 2018, I was not an MP and was not a member of any committee. I did not interfere to help Monson in anyway” said Sudhakaran.

Crime Branch team of Kochi Police had arrested Monson on Sunday from Cherthala in Alappuzha District.

According to the investigation team’s report filed in the court, the fraud was operated by forging a document in the name of a foreign bank.

“There was no account abroad in his name. He deceived the complainants by convincing them that a huge amount was credited to his bank account by selling antiquities and he needs Rs 100 million to withdraw it. He assured them that if they give money, he will give interest-free loans to them for starting a business,” the Crime Branch said.

Further, the police report said: “He claimed that his precious antique collection includes a throne of Tipu Sultan. The first edition of the Holy Bible, the books used by Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. He claimed his antique collection had several holy books and documents such as a version of the great epic Mahabharata written in palm leaves, the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picasso.”