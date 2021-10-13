WHO panel to probe origins of Covid-19, other pathogens
26 experts form new Scientific Advisory Group, some who served on previous Wuhan investigation
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The statement named the 26 proposed members ahead of a two-week period of public consultation, including Marion Koopmans, Thea Fischer, Hung Nguyen and Chinese animal health expert Yang Yungui, who took part in the joint investigation this year.
"Understanding where new pathogens come from is essential for preventing future outbreaks with epidemic and pandemic potential, and requires a broad range of expertise. We are very pleased with the calibre of experts selected for SAGO from around the world," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
The WHO launched the request for applications last August, saying it was looking for the greatest scientific minds to advise on investigations into new high-threat pathogens that jump from animals to humans and could spark the next pandemic.
-
Europe
WHO panel to probe origins of Covid-19, other...
26 experts form new Scientific Advisory Group, some who served on... READ MORE
-
Africa
UN starts vaccinating people against Ebola in...
New outbreak started October 8 after a devastating epidemic that... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Israel...
Washington plans to press ahead with its plan to reopen the US... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Blinken warns of 'other options' on Iran if...
He hoped for the success of talks though 'the runway left to do that... READ MORE
-
Africa
UN starts vaccinating people against Ebola in...
New outbreak started October 8 after a devastating epidemic that... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian classical musician receives UAE...
Jogiraj Sikidar is the founder-director of Malhaar Centre for... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo...
Over 100 performances to take place over course of the fair READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily...
Sharjah: University City Square to close tomorrow READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded