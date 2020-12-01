Sheikh Hamdan thanks Dubai for taking up fitness challenge
The Dubai Crown Prince highlighted the efforts of two participants in particular
Dubai’s Crown Prince has thanked the participants of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which ended on November 28. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter to post his message of thanks.
He said the 30-day challenge seeks to transform Dubai into the most active city in the world.
He highlighted the efforts of two participants in particular:
> Ghani Souleyman, a Togolese national, who ran an ultramarathon (45km) daily for 30 days; and
> Paolo Mangolinan, a Filipino national, who swam a marathon distance (10km) every day for 30 days.
The socially distanced edition of the fitness challenge this year hosted over 200 virtual sessions and 2,000 classes across 150 locations.
The annual event, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan, sees residents commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.
According to a newsletter from the organisers of the challenge, the event saw 1.5 million participants and 100 per cent schools participation.
Over 100,000 people turned up for the Dubai Run on November 27 that saw the city transform into a running track.
The Dubai Ride on November 20, which converted the Sheikh Zayed Road into a cycling track, saw over 20,000 partipants.
