Photos: Dubai beaches, parks turn into running tracks Saman Haziq, Photos by Shihab Published on November 27, 2020 at 10.42

1 of 9 Stepping up their running game with the city’s biggest, free-to-enter, event – Dubai Run, thousands of residents started their weekend with early morning jogs, walks and runs.

2 of 9 Soaking in the fresh air while they ran through their local neighbourhoods, community parks and favourite running trails, residents from different age groups and nationalities thronged popular running tracks such as those at the Kite Beach, Dubai Canal, Zabeel Park, among others.

3 of 9 Young adults, teenagers, families, older residents and people of determination literally put their best foot forward as they celebrated their new personal best with the Dubai Run – be it their first, fastest or farthest stretch.

4 of 9 The run, part of the last leg of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, this year, gave runners the flexibility to choose their own route to run, jog or walk, and also allowed them to choose their own distance, location, start time and running partner.

5 of 9 Palestinian expat Fuad Naser, founder of the '5.30am Run' club, had gathered at the Kite Beach by 5.15 am with around 80 runners to participate in the Dubai Run.

6 of 9 “ Since we were a big group of runners, we divided ourselves into smaller groups as per our running capacity and also to maintain a safe distance between the runners," said Naser.

7 of 9 "Being a special occasion, we had a pacer (running expert) who was in-charge of each group motivating runners in their groups to perform their personal best – be it in terms of speed or distance. We tried to achieve our personal best on this special day," said Naser.

8 of 9 “We feel lucky to be in Dubai as nowhere in the world can people participate in such activities during the pandemic, but the UAE has made it possible for us to do so due to its strict precautionary policies which we all abide by,” he added.