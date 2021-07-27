Several injured, 5 missing after explosion rocks German chemicals site
Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed.
Five people were missing and several injured after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending up plumes of smoke and prompting police to ask nearby residents to remain in their homes.
The explosion happened at 9.40am local time (0740 GMT), causing a fire at a fuel depot at Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess , Chempark operator Currenta said.
Several staff were hurt, with at least two seriously injured, and five people were missing, Currenta said, adding it was not yet clear what caused the explosion and the subsequent fire.
Sirens and emergency alerts on the German civil protection agency's mobile phone app warned citizens of "extreme danger".
Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed. Currenta said they should also turn off air conditioning systems while it measured the air around the site for possible toxic gas.
Several nearby motorways were closed, and police said drivers should take detours to avoid the area.
More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro, Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to its website.
Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion).
-
Global Sports
Pop star Pink offers to pay $1,770 bikini bottoms ...
She was 'very proud' of the team for protesting the rule that... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: 19-yr-old Pakistani becomes youngest person ...
In May, he became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Germany set to tighten entry rules for...
It was unclear whether the new testing requirements would apply to... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Tropical storm nears Japan,...
Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: World's deepest diving swimming pool now...
Access to the facility will only be granted via prior online booking. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Expats duped in travel approval scam
The UAE Embassy in India has warned desperate travellers about... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 296,686 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE