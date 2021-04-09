Europe
Prince Philip passes away: World leaders pay tribute

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 9, 2021
AFP

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

Many world leaders have expressed deep sorrow and sympathy at the news of the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 on Friday.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "with great sadness" that he received news of Prince Philip's death from Buckingham Palace. And tweeted out a statement.

"He was the longest-serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "saddened" by the death of the Duke.

The Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also tweeted out in sympathy.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on the Duke’s death and spoke of Australia’s connections with Prince Philip.

According to the Independent, Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that her thoughts would be with the Queen at this “profoundly sad time”.

The New Zealand Prime Minister said: “Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of the award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme”.




