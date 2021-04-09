- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Prince Philip passes away: World leaders pay tribute
The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday at the age of 99.
Many world leaders have expressed deep sorrow and sympathy at the news of the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 on Friday.
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "with great sadness" that he received news of Prince Philip's death from Buckingham Palace. And tweeted out a statement.
"He was the longest-serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery."
On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "saddened" by the death of the Duke.
I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021
The Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also tweeted out in sympathy.
Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on the Duke’s death and spoke of Australia’s connections with Prince Philip.
Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021
According to the Independent, Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that her thoughts would be with the Queen at this “profoundly sad time”.
The New Zealand Prime Minister said: “Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of the award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme”.
-
Americas
US mass shooter who killed 8 people at FedEx was...
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli