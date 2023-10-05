Mont Blanc feels the cold: The mountain shrinks by over two metres in two years

The organisation recommends a second vaccine called R21/Matrix-M to prevent malaria in children
France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc has shrunk by over two metres in height over the past two years, researchers said on Thursday, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 metres.
The 2.22-metre decline could be down to lower precipitation during summer, said Jean des Garets, chief geometer in the Haute-Savoie department of southeastern France.
"Mont Blanc could well be much taller in two years" when it is next measured, he added.
The mountain's rocky peak measures 4,792 metres above sea level, but it's thick covering of ice and snow varies in height from year to year depending on wind and weather.
Researchers have been measuring it every two years since 2001, hoping to garner information about the impact of climate change on the Alps.
But "we're gathering the data for future generations, we're not here to interpret them, we leave that up to the scientists," des Garets said.
People shouldn't use the height measurement "to say any old thing", he urged.
Around 20 people scaled the mountain in mid-September to carry out measurements over several days, divided into eight parties equipped with high-tech tools and -- for the first time -- a drone.
"We've learned a lot from these measurement campaigns: we know that the summit is constantly changing in altitude and position, with changes of up to five metres," des Garets said.
The organisation recommends a second vaccine called R21/Matrix-M to prevent malaria in children
Inside the 516-foot-wide 'engineering marvel', a high-resolution LED screen wraps halfway around the 17,500-seat audience
The medicine prize kicks off this year's awards with the remaining five to be unveiled in the coming days
Biden urges House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to stop the games, expects him to secure passage of a separate bill for Ukraine funding
The explosion has taken place in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs
Hundreds of ethnic Armenians waited amongst their baggage in the central square in the town of Goris for the government to offer accommodation
Indian high commission says three protesters threatened its diplomats during visit to a Sikh temple in Glasgow
Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals