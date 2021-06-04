Industrialist Swraj Paul’s company to build large steel pipe mill in US
Caparo, which was founded in 1968, operates from over 40 sites, including the Middle East
A subsidiary of the London-headquartered Caparo group owned by Indian-origin industrialist Swraj Paul on Friday announced plans to build a 350,000 tonne per year HSS (high speed steel) and sprinkler pipe mill in the United States (US).
The mill will be built on Steel Dynamics’ new Sinton, Texas flat-rolled campus, the company said, adding that start-up of the project by Bull Moose Tube (BMT) company, a Caparo Bull Moose subsidiary, is expected in 2023 in partnership with the SMS Group.
Based in Chesterfield, Missouri, BMT operates from seven plants – six in the US (Chicago Heights,; Elkhart, Gerald, Masury,; Trenton, and Casa Grande) and one in Canada (Burlington).
Paul, 90, who founded Caparo in 1968, and chairs the group that operates from over 40 sites, primarily from operations based in the United Kingdom, North America, India, and the Middle East, said: “The construction of this new plant is an excellent project for BMT, and is a tribute to my late son Angad who was born on this day. His energy and enthusiasm will never be forgotten in taking forward Caparo’s business in North America”.
Angad Paul, who was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Caparo Industries, passed away in 2015 aged 45.
Tom Modrowski, president and CEO of BMT, said: “The new mill will be transformational ranging in size from 4” to 14” square, 5” to 18” round, up to 80 feet in length, and thicknesses ranging from .187” to .750”. It will expand our geographic footprint and allow us to better serve customers not only in the Southwest, West Coast and Mexico markets, but across the entire business.”
He added: “Expanding our capacity, capabilities, and flexibility will increase BMT’s market share in large HSS sizes and ensure our continued and expanded leadership position in the sprinkler pipe market.”
Offering one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America, typical applications for BMT include construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, and other engineering and household products.
