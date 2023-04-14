French court to have final say on pensions reform

Potentially violent protests feared later when the decision is announced today at 6pm (8pm UAE time)

REUTERS

By APP Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 7:14 PM

France's Constitutional Council on Friday prepared to hand down its verdict on President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reform, which could clear the way for the changes to be implemented.

Barriers have been erected in the streets near the court in central Paris and anti-riot police have been deployed to guard its headquarters, with potentially violent protests feared later when the decision is announced at 6pm (1600 GMT).

The country has been rocked by three months of demonstrations and strikes over Macron's bid to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, with around two in three voters against the changes, according to polls.

ALSO READ: