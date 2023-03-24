UAE Embassy in Paris urges citizens to take precautions and stay away from protest areas

Nationals have been asked to follow safety instructions issued by French authorities

AP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 11:49 PM

The UAE Embassy in Paris has called on all its citizens in France to exercise extreme caution and stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place.

In a tweet on its official platform, the embassy on Friday, urged citizens to stay away from protest areas and follow the safety procedures.

The embassy urged citizens to cooperate fully with the French authorities and follow the required instructions.

It called on Emiratis to register with the 'Twajudi Service' and communicate with the embassy in case of emergency through 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

A wave of protests has continued in Paris over the government’s pension reform plans. Unions have called for action, including strikes and demonstrations. Police have been firing tear gas and fighting violent mobs across the country as clashes continue.