Protesters shout down Macron on visit to the Netherlands

Students deploy a protest banner which reads "President of violence and hypocrisy" during French President Emmanuel Macron's speech to the Nexus Institute in the Amare theatre in The Hague. — AFP

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:27 PM

Anger against an unpopular pension reform in France followed President Emmanuel Macron to the Netherlands where protesters interrupted a speech he was giving on Tuesday at the start of a two-day state visit.

"I think we lost something. Where is French democracy?" one man shouted at the start of the event at the Nexus Institute. Other protesters in the audience targeted the pension law and climate change, while one displayed a banner that read: "President of violence and hypocrisy."

Macron, who was due to give a speech on European sovereignty, has faced weeks of tense protests at home against the pension law, which will delay the age at which French workers can retire.

Macron competed for several minutes with those who were shouting in trying to make himself heard.

"I can answer this question, if you give me some time," the president said.

"You vote and you elect people ... the counterparty is you need to respect the institutions voted by the people," he said. "The day you consider, 'When I disagree with the law ... I can do whatever I want' ... you put democracy at risk."

Macron then proceeded to give his speech. Reporters in the room said the protesters were removed.

During his speech, he defended the pension law, which will delay retirement age by two years to 64.

"I will pass (retirement age) from 62 to 64," he said, speaking in English. "When I compare, they (French protesters) should be less angry with me, because in your country it's much higher, and in a lot of countries in Europe, it's much higher than 64."

Earlier in the day, before a wreath-laying ceremony outside the royal palace, Macron was confronted by protesters who held a banner against the pension reform.

French unions have planned a new nationwide day of protests on Thursday against the pension law. Opinion polls show a majority of voters oppose the reform and back the protests.

The government pushed it through parliament without a final vote.

The Constitutional Council is due to say on Friday if the law respects the constitution and whether the opposition can start to try and collect enough signatures to organise a referendum against it.