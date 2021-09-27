EU parliament chief congratulates Scholz as German election winner
'After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose'
The head of the European Parliament congratulated Olaf Scholz, the chancellor candidate for Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) as winner after a narrow election victory, the first official European Union reaction to the vote result.
“Congratulations on your victory!” David Sassoli, who is also a member of the centre-left political alliance in the EU assembly, said on Twitter.
Congratulations @OlafScholz and @spdde on your victory! After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery.— David Sassoli (@EP_President) September 27, 2021
“After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.
