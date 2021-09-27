Europe
EU parliament chief congratulates Scholz as German election winner

Reuters/Brussels
Filed on September 27, 2021

(Reuters file)

'After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose'

The head of the European Parliament congratulated Olaf Scholz, the chancellor candidate for Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) as winner after a narrow election victory, the first official European Union reaction to the vote result.

“Congratulations on your victory!” David Sassoli, who is also a member of the centre-left political alliance in the EU assembly, said on Twitter.

“After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.




