- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani buys UK's iconic Stoke Park resort
Two James Bond movies were filmed at the British resort.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has bought Britain’s iconic country club and luxury golf resort, Stoke Park, for £57 million (about Dh290 million). The acquisition adds to Reliance’s current stake in Oberoi hotels and hotel/managed residences in Mumbai that it’s developing.
The UK-based firm, which owns a hotel and golf course in Buckinghamshire, UK, will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the firm said in a filing late on Thursday.
“Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has on April 22, 2021, acquired the entire issued share capital of Stoke Park Limited, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom, for £57 million,” it said.
Stoke Park Limited owns and manages sporting and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, UK. The facilities include a hotel, conference facilities, sports facilities and one of the highest rated golf courses in Europe.
“RIIHL will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations,” Reliance said.
This acquisition will add to the consumer and hospitality footprint of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.
This is the second major acquisition of an iconic British company by Ambani, 64. He bought British’s iconic toy store Hamleys in 2019, to strengthen its retail footprint.
Stoke Park has always had a close relationship to Pinewood Studios and the British film industry. Two James Bond movies — Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) were filmed at Stoke Park. The epic duel between James Bond (Sean Connery) and Goldfinger (Gert Frobe) is still considered to be the most famous game of golf in cinematic history, the Park stated on its website.
Scenes like mini-break and rowing scenes from Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) starring Hugh Grant, Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth were also filmed at the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland.
Stoke Park hosts 49 luxury bedrooms and suits, 27-hole golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens.
Although the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.
Mayer Brown International LLP and Khaitan & Co acted as legal counsels for the transaction, and Ernst & Young UK advised on financial and tax matters.
-
Europe
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani buys UK's iconic Stoke...
Two James Bond movies were filmed at the British resort. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India close to building world's biggest nuclear...
French energy group to help build the plant in Maharashtra. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Chance of infection drops after 1st...
New study says vaccines generated strong antibody responses. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Delhi hospitals issue SOS...
The hospital group also filed a petition at night and the Delhi high... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli