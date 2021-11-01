Elon Musk will sell Tesla stock if UN can prove billionaire's wealth can solve world hunger

Official says reason for the previous war between the US and the Taliban was lack of diplomatic ties
World1 day ago
United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) director David Beasley, in an interview on CNN's Connect the World with Becky Anderson, which is telecast from Abu Dhabi, said global hunger could be solved with the help of some of the world’s wealthiest individuals.
This small group of ultra-wealthy individuals just need to cough up a fraction of their net worth, according to the director.
Responding to comments from Beasley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a typical provocative Twitter challenge.
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted, following up to stipulate that the details must be “open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”
Musk’s pledge was in response to a tweet from a user who was sceptical about the CNN headline.
The WFP raised $8.4 billion in 2020 to help feed impoverished people. Why, the user asks, didn’t that solve world hunger?
David Beasley was quick to chime in on Twitter and shed some light on the debate.
Beasley responded that CNN’s headline was “not accurate” and confirmed that $6 billion will not “solve world hunger.” Rather, Beasley and the WFP want $6 billion to feed “42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them” this year.
This Twitter exchange didn't come up with any answers, but many critics want the likes of Elon Musk to try to figure it out a solution to such global crisis.
Beasley has been repeating his call to billionaires, asking them to step up to address world hunger.
ALSO READ:
Tesla chief executive Musk has a net worth of nearly $289 billion, according to Bloomberg, meaning that Beasley is asking for a donation of just 2% of his fortune. The net worth of US billionaires has almost doubled since the pandemic began, standing at $5.04 trillion in October, according to progressive groups Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.
Official says reason for the previous war between the US and the Taliban was lack of diplomatic ties
World1 day ago
The US actor says the deceased cinematographer was his family
World1 day ago
The Indian PM highlights his country's medical supplies to 150 countries during the pandemic at G20 summit
World1 day ago
G-20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a 15 per cent minimum tax
World1 day ago
Biden regularly attends Mass in Washington, D.C.
World1 day ago
Attackers taken into custody; government official says such attacks are not authorised
World1 day ago
UAE ranked first in terms of ‘community safety'
World1 day ago
The British prince asks a US judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit
World2 days ago