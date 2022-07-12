Eight candidates in race to become next UK prime minister

As the flood water starts receding, there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases through direct contact with polluted waters
Eight candidates will compete to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said on Tuesday.
The nominated candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi.
Lawmakers Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti had expressed their intention to run, but withdrew before the final list of candidates was announced. Candidates had to receive a minimum of 20 nominations to make it to that list.
The first round of voting begins on Wednesday.
“There is an abundance of both ideas and talent in our party. One of the candidates will be given the honour of becoming prime minister,” Javid said in a statement.
“I look forward to seeing the debate unfold and to see colleagues working together as a united Conservative Party once the leadership election is concluded,” he added.
