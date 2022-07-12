Ex-health minister Sajid Javid drops out of UK leadership contest

He plans to rebuild and grow struggling economy
Former British health minister Sajid Javid has dropped out of the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, lawmaker Rehman Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
"I will not be taking my campaign any further for the leadership of our party @Conservatives as I have not been able to secure the necessary parliamentary backing," he said on Twitter.
Candidates are expected to submit their formal bids by 6pm UK time on Tuesday. The the first rounds of polling is scheduled for Wednesday and later this week. Each candidate needs to be supported by 20 MPs, and those gaining less than 30 votes in the first round would be eliminated.
British Conservative party to choose a new prime minister by early September