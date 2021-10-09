Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Vanuatu region

Port Vila - There was no tsunami warning after the incident

By Reuters Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 4:00 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 4:01 PM

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake had a depth of 511 km (318 miles), the EMSC said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

