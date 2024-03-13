UAE

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Papua New Guinea

The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said

By Reuters

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 7:45 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km (six miles), GFZ added.

