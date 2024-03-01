UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Arabian Sea

The quake took place at 9.29pm UAE time

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 9:54 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 9:57 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in the Arabian Sea on Friday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

The quake is reported to have taken place at 9.29pm UAE time, according to the stations of the National Seismic Network affiliated with the NCM.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World