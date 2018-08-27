Do you forward photos on WhatsApp? Here's a note of caution for you

The purchase includes most of a reservoir that flooded in 2006, killing seven people, after a section of a dam burst
World3 days ago
World3 days ago
The shooting, happened in the Dallas suburb of Garland, was captured on surveillance video
World3 days ago
Twelve-year-old Menari in Audubon Zoo gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve
World3 days ago
Kerala scores 82.2 on overall performance while Uttar Pradesh scores 30.57
World3 days ago
Government says the Missionaries of Charity’s application for renewing a licence that allows it to get funds from abroad was rejected
World3 days ago
A dispute between Mohamed and Roble has generated months of tension.
World4 days ago
A dozen cases against Suu Kyi carry a combined sentence of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.
World4 days ago
Unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan: Deputy spokesman
World4 days ago