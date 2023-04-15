Covid in India: New variant causes unique symptom in children, say reports

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
As Covid-19 cases in India has been rising after an interval, a new variant is causing unique symptom in children, experts have said.
Symptoms of the XBB 1.16 variant, also known as Arcturus, causes high fever, cold, cough and itchy conjunctivitis with sticky eyes, news reports quoted Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.
“For the last 2 days, have started getting pediatric Covid cases once again after a gap of 6 mo! An infantile phenotype seems emerging—treated infants w/ high fever, cold & cough, & non-purulent, itchy conjunctivitis w/ sticky eyes, not seen in earlier waves,” Vashishta tweeted on April 6.
India recorded 11,109 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Friday. On Thursday, India recorded 10,158 new Covid-19 cases, 30 per cent more than Wednesday.
"All eyes should be on India! If XBB.1.16 aka #Arcturus could succeed in wading through the 'sturdy' population immunity of Indians that successfully resisted the onslaught of variants like BA.2.75, BA.5, BQs, and XBB.1.5, then the whole world must be seriously worried!!" Vashishta said in another tweet.
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house