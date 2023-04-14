India reports 11,109 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

The new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial, say experts

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in New Delhi on April 13, 2023. — PTI

Fri 14 Apr 2023

India recorded 11,109 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a sharp jump from Wednesday when 7,830 cases were reported, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

On Thursday, India recorded 10,158 new Covid-19 cases, 30 per cent more than Wednesday.

Amid the recent upsurge in the number of Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.

The active caseload stood at 49,622, which is 0.11 per cent of the total cases, added the Union Health Ministry.

The country witnessed 6,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 44,216,583.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.29 per cent. The recovery rate currently is 98.70 per cent.

With 467 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 2.20 billion vaccine doses (952.1 million second dose and 228.7 million precaution dose) have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. And with 221,725 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests done so far rose to 923.7 million.