India reports 11,109 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
India recorded 11,109 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a sharp jump from Wednesday when 7,830 cases were reported, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
On Thursday, India recorded 10,158 new Covid-19 cases, 30 per cent more than Wednesday.
Amid the recent upsurge in the number of Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.
The active caseload stood at 49,622, which is 0.11 per cent of the total cases, added the Union Health Ministry.
The country witnessed 6,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 44,216,583.
The daily positivity rate stood at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.29 per cent. The recovery rate currently is 98.70 per cent.
With 467 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 2.20 billion vaccine doses (952.1 million second dose and 228.7 million precaution dose) have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. And with 221,725 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests done so far rose to 923.7 million.
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house