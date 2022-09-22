CNN's Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand

Arab Youth Survey finds religious faith key to youngsters' identity though most want institutional reforms
70% of young respondents in the GCC and 60% in North Africa say Sharia Islamic principles should be the basis of their legal systems
Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour said on Thursday that an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was scrapped after he insisted she wear a headscarf, the focus of major protests in the state.
Amanpour, the chief international anchor of CNN who also has a show on US public broadcaster PBS, said she was ready for the interview Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly when an aide insisted she cover her hair.
"I politely declined. We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves," Amanpour, who was born in Britain to an Iranian father, wrote on Twitter.
"I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran," she said.
"I said that I couldn't agree to this unprecedented and unexpected condition."
She posted a picture of herself - without a headscarf - sitting in front of an empty chair where Raisi would have been.
An aide to Raisi told Amanpour that he was insisting on a headscarf because of "the situation in Iran," she said.
Iran has been swept by nearly a week of protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by morality police.
A non-governmental group said that at least 31 Iranian civilians have been killed in the crackdown on the protests, in which women have been seen burning headscarves.
70% of young respondents in the GCC and 60% in North Africa say Sharia Islamic principles should be the basis of their legal systems
His address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums
Unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore, warmer temperatures could be changing ocean currents and moving mammals' traditional food sources: Marine scientist
Secretary-General warned of an increasingly divided world in his speech on Tuesday, yet the international organisation sees good in the planet
FBI last week confirmed its agents were 'executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge' at a drive-through window
Washington, Berlin and Paris said the international community would never recognise the results; NATO says the votes marked a 'further escalation'
Feeding Our Future received $307,000 in reimbursements from the USDA in 2018, $3.45 million in 2019 and $42.7 million in 2020
The leaders meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly