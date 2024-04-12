Car-sized asteroid comes extremely close to Earth today

Last 10 months all broke global temperature records
An asteroid the size of a car recently made a close pass by Earth. The space rock, called Asteroid 2024 GJ2, was only discovered on April 9, few days before its near-Earth encounter on April 12.
According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the asteroid is around 3 metres in size and was discovered on Tuesday by the Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii, USA.
Astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at a 19.3-thousand-km distance — that's just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon.
According to the ESA, the asteroid measures between 2.5m and 5m.
