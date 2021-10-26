UAE-Russia ink pact to boost space cooperation

File photo

Partnership will see the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos collaborate on manned space missions.

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 8:35 PM

The UAE and Russia on Tuesday signed an intergovernmental agreement pledging to promote the use of outer space for peaceful purposes and tighten both space agencies’ cooperation in priority areas.

Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the UAE Space Agency, signed the Intergovernmental Agreement on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes with Dmitry Rogozin, director general of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos).

Signed during the 72nd International Astronautical Congress, the partnership will see the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos collaborate on manned space missions; the use of spacecraft launch services; satellite communications; space biology and medicine; new space equipment and technologies; and legal regulation of space activities.

The UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos will cooperate in assisting international efforts aimed at solving scientific, technical and international legal challenges related to exploration and the use of outer space for peaceful purposes. It will also aim to strengthen the legal order in space and further develop and harmonize international space law.

It sets out the framework for the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos to implement joint space programmes, conduct collaborative research, and exchange data, scientific and technical information. New projects could be associated with the design, manufacturing, testing, launching, controlling and maintenance of spacecraft and space systems or their components, as well as corresponding ground infrastructure.

The UAE Space Agency is reinforcing the UAE’s position as a responsible global space stakeholder by leveraging its relationships, global presence, and space prowess to help tackle global challenges.