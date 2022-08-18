Britain, Pakistan ink reciprocal agreement to return foreign criminals, immigration offenders

Agreement underlines both countries’ ongoing commitment to tackling the issue of illegal migration, says statement

Photo: @pritipatel/Twitter

By APP Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:32 AM

On Wednesday, United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel and Pakistan Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar signed a reciprocal agreement which would return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.

According to a press release from the UK Home Department, the agreement underlined both countries’ ongoing commitment to tackling the issue of illegal migration and the significant threats it posed to both nations.

The Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, was also present during the meeting.

The agreement included ongoing work to improve and expand UK-Pakistani law enforcement cooperation.

Secretary Priti Patel said that she was proud to have signed this new landmark agreement with her Pakistani counterparts, as it showed that the UK New Plan for Immigration was in action.

Photo: @ukhomeoffice/Twitter

According to the UK Home Department, it was the fifth returns agreement the Home Secretary had signed in 15 months, delivering for the British public through the New Plan for Immigration.

“Our new Borders Act will go further and help end the cycle of last-minute claims and appeals that can delay removals,” she explained.

In the January 2019 - December 2021 period, the UK has removed 10,741 foreign national offenders globally.

