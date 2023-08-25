Bodies, flight recorders found after Wagner crash

He adds that it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the incident
Russian investigators said on Friday they had recovered flight recorders and 10 bodies from the scene of a plane crash thought to have killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin two days ago.
An investigation is underway into what caused Wednesday's crash, which came exactly two months after Wagner's short-lived rebellion against Moscow's military leadership.
"In the course of initial investigative work, the bodies of 10 victims were found at the site of the plane crash," Russia's Investigative Committee said on social media.
"Molecular genetic analyses are being carried out to establish their identities," it said, adding that "flight recorders" were also recovered from the scene.
Since the crash, which also claimed the lives of some of Prigozhin's close entourage, many Western countries and Kremlin critics have speculated the Wagner chief could have been assassinated.
ALSO READ:
The Kremlin has rejected suggestions it was involved, calling the incident "tragic" and dismissing rumours of possible foul play as an "absolute lie".
Russian officials said they had opened a probe into violations of air traffic rules, but have otherwise been silent about what may have caused the incident.
He adds that it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the incident
Six schoolchildren and two adults were trapped in a broken cable car dangling over a valley in Battagram
The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009; its creation was initiated by Russia
As governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state, I plan to endorse and campaign for the best alternative to Trump: Christopher T. Sununu
The variant EG.5 is spreading quickly, but experts say it’s no more dangerous than previous versions
The private plane was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg when it crashed
The rescue operation took place on Friday and officials found him 'in good health'
Luna-25, Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years, was scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 21