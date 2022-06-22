Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting minor

I no longer wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form, she says
World1 day ago
American comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, Judy Ruth, when she was a teenager in 1975.
The Los Angeles jury, comprising of eight women and four men, gave their verdict in favour of Ruth and found that Cosby was liable for damages, reported CNN. The jury ordered the comedian to pay Huth $500,000 million in damages. However, no punitive damages were found.
Ruth had filed a complaint against Cosby in 2014 for sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a 16-year-old. According to the original filing, Huth claimed that the incident happened in 1974 when she was 15. However, when the timeline was revised to 1975, it was found that Huth was assaulted when she was 16.
In the complaint, Ruth alleged that she and her friend met Cosby when the actor-comedian was filming a movie at a park, reported CNN. After Cosby befriended the two teenagers, he asked them to accompany him to his tennis club. From the club, Huth claimed that Cosby took them to a house and served the underage girls multiple alcoholic drinks.
Later, the 84-year-old took the teenagers to the Playboy Mansion. Huth alleged that despite knowing the age of the two young women, Cosby had instructed them, “that if any of the Playboy bunnies asked their age, they should say they were 19.”
Further, CNN reported that Cosby directed her to a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her.
However, the actor, through his lawyers, has denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct. In addition, Cosby’s attorneys have even attempted to dismiss the case.
ALSO READ:
Previously, over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. The American actor was also convicted of sexually harassing Andrea Constand in Philadelphia; as a result, he was sentenced to three years in a state prison in Pennsylvania, reported CNN. However, on an appeal, his conviction was overturned and he was released from prison in September 2021.
The civil case, lodged by Judy Ruth, is the first one to make it to trial.
I no longer wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form, she says
World1 day ago
Russia says US basketball star Brittney Griner is being held for drug offences
World1 day ago
After a meeting of representatives from Finland and Sweden, Turkey says there is still work to be done
World1 day ago
Dmitry Muratov to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal to benefit children displaced by the war in Ukraine
World1 day ago
The detainees were released following a series of meetings between Afghan and British officials
World1 day ago
Industry losses will drop to $9.7 billion this year compared to $137.7 billion in 2020 and $42.1 billion in 2021 as air industry recovery gathering pace despite uncertainty
World1 day ago
One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens, unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship
World2 days ago
Macron’s centrist Ensemble! alliance was set to end up with the most seats but short of absolute majority
World2 days ago