Australian, 64, surrenders three decades after prison escape
He allegedly used a hacksaw and bolt cutters to free himself from jail in 1992
A 64-year-old man who escaped from an Australian jail in the 1990s has surrendered after almost 30 years on the run, police said Wednesday.
New South Wales police said the man allegedly used a hacksaw and bolt cutters to free himself from a prison north of Sydney in 1992.
“Between 7pm, Friday, 31 July, and 7am, Saturday, 1 August, 1992, a 35-year-old man escaped from a correctional centre on Hoof Street at Grafton,” a statement said.
“At the time, efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful.”
The Sydney Morning Herald, which said the man had been jailed on two counts of “cultivating a prohibited plant”, reported he spent his time on the run living on Sydney’s northern beaches.
On Sunday, the man walked into a Sydney police station to hand himself in.
The city’s Daily Telegraph reported he had been homeless.
The man has been charged with escaping from lawful custody and is now back behind bars after being refused bail.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Cities issue travel warnings after...
Parts of China advising against non-essential travel. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into...
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the launch "absolutely... READ MORE
-
Americas
Mexican authorities rescue 22 foreigners...
Three minors and a pregnant woman were among them READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia holiday hotspot to reopen...
Langkawi will reopen from September 16 to fully vaccinated travellers. READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date,...
Fans in the UAE can pre-order their favourite iPhone this week. READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 will boost 5G adoption, say experts
Apple on Tuesday announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
14 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to begin A380 service to Istanbul from October 1