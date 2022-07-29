Australia: Two Saudi-origin women found dead in Sydney, police ask public for details

They have been identified after over a month

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 9:36 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 9:52 AM

Two sisters have now been identified as being from Saudi Arabia, after they were found dead in Sydney last month.

The women have been identified as Asra and Amaal Al Sehli.

On June 7, the sisters' apartment manager conducted a welfare check on them when he found both of them dead in separate beds.

The manager then called the police, who launched an investigation.

The cause of the women's death remains unknown, New South Wales Police said.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths — which we believe occurred in early May,” Det Insp Claudia Allcroft, crime manager of Burwood Local Area Command, said.

“Extensive inquiries have been made by Strike Force Woolbird detectives; however, we have been unable to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Asra and Amaal’s death."

Police are requesting the public to provide more information on the women.

ALSO READ: