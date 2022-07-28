Hijri New Year holiday: Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram

They include deals with US aerospace and defence firms
The Muharram 1 crescent, which marks the beginning of the Hijri (Islamic) New Year, was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court announced that Saturday, July 30, will be the first day of the month of Muharram for 1444 Hijri, according to Umm Al Qura calendar.
The crescent of the month of Muharram has not been sighted today, meaning that tomorrow, Friday, will be the completion of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1443 Hijri according to Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to July 29, 2022.
Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H), and its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar is likely to fall on Saturday, July 30, as per astronomical calculations.
