Hijri New Year holiday: Free parking announced in Sharjah

Sharjah Municipality, on Thursday, announced free parking on Muharram 1 on the occasion of Hijri New Year (1444H).
This decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays. The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.
Saturday, July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion.
Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H). Its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar is likely to fall on Saturday, July 30, as per astronomical calculations.
The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.
