Hijri New Year: Holiday announced for public sector employees in Dubai

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 3:17 PM

Saturday, July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees in the emirate of Dubai. This date marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H).

Unlike the Gregorian New Year, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Earlier this month, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that the Islamic New Year — also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year — would fall on July 30 this year.

The next official holiday also falls on a Saturday — October 8, to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

The holiday to mark the Commemoration Day and UAE National Day would translate into a four-day weekend. December 1, 2 and 3 would be the days off; December 4 is a Sunday and that makes it a four-day holiday.

