$500 billion Neom mega-project to list on Saudi stock exchange in 2024

In Dubai, many luxury brands are represented by mono-brand stores through local franchises but with the recent change in government policies, Savills is seeing international brands come in directly looking to take back full control of their stores
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday his $500 billion flagship project Neom, a huge economic zone eventually meant to house nine million people, will be partly financed through a flotation expected in 2024.
The city’s first phase is set to cost SR1.2 trillion ($319 billion), half of which will come from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, he said.
The crown prince was speaking to reporters, architects, investors and others on Monday attending a presentation that provided updates on The Line project, a key part of the Neom development.
Saudi Arabia will tap sovereign wealth funds in the region and globally in the fourth quarter of this year to raise part of the remaining SR600 billion, which will also be funded through private sector investment and an initial public offering (IPO) that is expected to take place in 2024, he said.
Saudi Arabia will also allocate SR300 billion for a fund linked to Neom, which will invest in companies that set up there.
The crown prince announced plans for Neom in 2017 as part of his Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil.
The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is the cornerstone investor in Neom, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including industrial and logistics areas.
Neom is expected to have capacity for 450,000 people by 2026 and 1.5-2 million people by 2030, eventually housing nine million by 2045, the crown prince said. The interim goal would make the city bigger than Abu Dhabi, he said.
Asked why the development was needed, he said it was central to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious population-growth goals and its ability to compete globally.
“Neom will add a trillion riyals to the Saudi stock market value. At least SR1.2 trillion in the beginning and the overall will increase after project completion to exceed SR5 trillion,” he was quoted as saying on state-owned Al Ekhbariya TV.
At the presentation for The Line, he said Saudi Arabia aimed for its stock exchange to be among the three biggest in the world.
Middle East and North Africa issuers — mostly in the Gulf — raised over $13.5 billion via IPOs in the first half of this year, the bulk in Saudi Arabia, Refinitiv data showed.
The Line is envisioned as a 200-metre-wide series of “modules” for different urban uses sandwiched between two 500-metre-high, 170-km-long mirrored exterior facades that cut through a vast array of desert and mountains. There will be hanging pathways, gardens and even a stadium.
Aiming to run on 100 per cent renewable energy, the relatively compact design is meant to cut waste and minimise environmental impact. Its location has the “perfect” conditions to harness wind energy as well as solar power, the crown prince said.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.
The crown prince touted Neom as a new way of urban living, doing away with cars and allowing residents to feel more connected to nature.
“If you have money”, he said, you should “raise the bar” and create something innovative and different.
“Since we are doing it from nothing, why should we copy normal cities?” he added.
“I believe it’s going to be the best liveable area — by far — in the whole planet.” — Reuters
In Dubai, many luxury brands are represented by mono-brand stores through local franchises but with the recent change in government policies, Savills is seeing international brands come in directly looking to take back full control of their stores
The South Asian nation currency, the second worst performer this year after Sri Lanka, shed another 0.66 per cent to the US dollar
Al Midfa: The figures reiterate the trust and confidence travelers place on Sharjah Airport
The decline in shipments from one of the world’s biggest grain exporters has helped to fuel food inflation across the globe and UN agencies have warned it could lead to starvation and mass migration on an unprecedented scale
Higher Committee Shortlists 12 projects worth $3.4 billion to move into feasibility studies
The two new branches in UAE are located at Al Hayl, Fujairah, and Al Jurf Industrial-3, Ajman region
The licence will enable Huobi Investment, Huobi’s UAE-based entity, to offer a full suite of virtual asset exchange products and services
Borouge said that with the early works phase already underway the project is on track to be completed by 2025