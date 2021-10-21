Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four-year-old
Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western Australia
Australian authorities on Thursday offered $750,000 for information leading to the discovery of a missing four-year-old girl feared abducted from a remote campsite last weekend.
Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western Australia during the early hours of Saturday, sparking an extensive air, sea and ground search.
But after six days of fruitlessly combing in the area surrounding the Blowholes campsite — a coastal tourist spot about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) north of Perth — police said they were “urgently seeking” public assistance.
“Someone in our community knows what happened to Cleo. Someone has the knowledge that can help,” Western Australia police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said.
“Now there’s a million reasons why you need to come forward.”
Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said the investigation now “leads us to believe that she was taken from the tent”.
“We are hopeful that we will find Cleo alive. But we hold great fears for her safety,” he told a press conference.
ALSO READ:
>> 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain rescued
>> From terror to joy: Emirati describes moment he found 2-year-old lost on RAK mountain
Cleo Smith’s disappearance has drawn national attention, with many Australians taking to social media to express their anguish for her family.
Her mother, Ellie, has described waking at 6 am to find the tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing.
In an interview with local media Wednesday, she urged Australians to help “bring our little girl home”.
-
World
Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four-...
Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: India's new Covid-19 guidelines for...
Revised travel protocols will be effective from October 25 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19...
Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb infections in Russia READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Soaring prices dampen mood in festive...
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: India's new Covid-19 guidelines for...
Revised travel protocols will be effective from October 25 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Can new variants keep emerging?
It’s possible that the virus could become more deadly, but... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Mumbai: NCB raids homes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya ...
Bollywood superstar's Mumbai bungalow 'Mannat' searched by authorities READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India issues revised guidelines for...
Travellers from certain specified countries have been identified for... READ MORE
News
Emirates cancels Khartoum flights for two days
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end